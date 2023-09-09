JOHOR BARU, Sept 9 — The voting process at all 61 polling centres for both the Pulai parliamentary and Simpang Jeram state by-elections were completed in a smooth manner and without any major incidents, said Johor police chief Datuk Kamarul Zaman Mamat.

He said no serious incidents were reported and the police and the Election Commission (EC) officials carried out their duties well.

“The entire voting processes from 8am to 6pm in the two by-elections went smoothly. Only in the early part of the day it rained and there was some congestion in the city,” he said to reporters at the Pulai parliamentary by-election polls tallying centre at the Dewan Jubli Intan Sultan Ibrahim here today.

Kamarul Zaman said only two minor incidents involving political party groups cheering were reported in Sungai Abong, Muar.

He said police managed to separate the groups to avoid an escalation.

Kamarul Zaman said the voters showed their maturity and there were no security threats throughout the by-elections today.

He said a total of 4,000 police personnel were deployed throughout the by-election period to ensure that the situation was under control.

Kamarul Zaman said a total of 140 police reports were received for various alleged election offences since the campaign started on August 26.

“Out of of that number, 26 investigation papers have been opened and the most common offenses were for taking down election posters, and damaging party billboards as well as flags,” he said.

Pulai has a total of 166,653 voters while there are 40,488 voters in Simpang Jeram.