KLANG, Aug 18 ― The Pahang government will bear the costs of funeral arrangements for the victims of the plane crash along the Guthrie Corridor Expressway, near the Elmina township in Shah Alam, today, said Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Wan Rosdy Wan Ismail.

“The state government will bear whatever the costs for funeral management and burial. We will bear the costs for all the victims of the accident,” he told reporters outside the Tengku Ampuan Rahimah Hospital forensic department here last night.

Pelangi assemblyman Datuk Seri Johari Harun, who was also Pahang Local Government, Housing, Environment and Green Technology Committee chairman, was among 10 people killed when a Beechcraft Model 390 (Premier 1) aircraft crashed at about 2.40pm.

Transport Minister Anthony Loke had released the names of the eight people onboard based on the flight manifest.

The others were pilots Shahrul Kamal Roslan and Heikal Aras Abdul Azim, and passengers Kharil Azwan Jamaludin, Shaharul Amir Omar, Mohamad Naim Fawwaz Mohamed Muaidi, Muhammad Taufiq Mohd Zaki and Idris Abdol Talib @ Ramali.

Two road users also perished in the incident. ― Bernama