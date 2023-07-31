ISKANDAR PUTERI, July 31 — Police have seized five Lamborghinis and opened an investigation paper against five drivers of the luxury car for allegedly overtaking dangerously and driving recklessly along the Senai-Desaru Expressway in Kota Tinggi last Saturday.

Johor police chief Datuk Kamarul Zaman Mamat said police have recorded statements from the five drivers aged between 44 and 64 and released them on police bail.

“The investigation paper was opened under Section 42 of the Road Transport Act 1987,” he told reporters at the Iskandar Puteri district police headquarters today.

Kamarul Zaman said police also issued summonses against all the Lamborghini drivers on various traffic offences.

He also reminded road users visiting the state to always abide to the road rules.

Previously, a 71-second video, which went viral on social media, showed the Lamborghinis were overtaking other vehicles in a dangerous and intimidating manner, posing serious threat to other road users and their safety. — Bernama