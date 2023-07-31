ISKANDAR PUTERI, July 31 — An illicit drug processing laboratory that used an industrial factory as a cover was crippled after police raided the premises here last week.

The syndicate was believed to be active in processing ketamine-related narcotics for the past three months.

Johor police chief Datuk Kamarul Zaman Mamat said four men, aged 28 to 44, were arrested in two raids held in the premise and its surroundings during the operation from 7.30pm to 12am the following day.

“Two of the suspects, that had past criminal records, were also tested positive for ketamine abuse during a drug screening.

“During the raid, police seized 4.63 kilogrammes (kg) of ketamine worth RM277,860 and 166 litres of liquid ketamine worth RM1.85 million.

“This is in addition to the confiscation of various drug processing equipment, several vehicles, watches and cash worth RM2.45 million,” said Kamarul Zaman in a media conference held at the Iskandar Puteri district police headquarters here today.

The state’s top cop said initial investigations revealed that the syndicate’s modus operandi was to use the unmarked factory premises as a drug processing centre.

He said the suspects have been remanded to assist investigations under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952.

“Police have also initiated a manhunt for three suspects that were believed to be part of the drug syndicate.

“The three suspects have been identified as T. Prakash, 33, S. Steven, 48, and Mohamad Basir Nahupicher, 32,” he said.

From January to July 26, the Johor police have arrested a total of 9,787 suspects related to various drug offenses with the seizure of drugs worth RM27.17 million.