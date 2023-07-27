KUALA LUMPUR, July 27 — The Attorney-General’s Chambers (AGC) under Tan Sri Mohamed Apandi Ali in 2015 had decided against pressing charges over 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) despite Bank Negara Malaysia’s recommendations, former governor Tan Sri Zeti Akhtar Aziz told the High Court today.

Testifying as the 46th prosecution witness in Datuk Seri Najib Razak’s trial over RM2.28 billion of 1MDB, Zeti said a multi-agency task force on 1MDB was terminated on July 27, 2015 when its head, Tan Sri Abdul Gani Patail, was removed as the AG

After Apandi took over as attorney general, Zeti said there were “no longer” any task force meetings that were called by Apandi.

Zeti said the chief of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) at the time, Tan Sri Abu Kassim Mohamed, had on August 5, 2015 said he had been advised by Apandi that the 1MDB task force was no longer needed, and each investigating agency could carry out investigations based on their own laws.

“On August 13, 2015, BNM submitted an investigation paper to the Attorney General’s Chambers (AGC) with the recommendation to initiate criminal prosecution and to charge 1MDB including the senior officers of 1MDB,” she told Najib’s 1MDB trial today.

Zeti said BNM had found that 1MDB and its officers had breached the Exchange Control Act 1953 by giving “false information” to BNM when 1MDB was applying for permission to send money out of Malaysia.

Zeti said BNM had also provided all the relevant information on Najib’s bank accounts to the respective law enforcement agencies.

“Despite all the damning evidence gathered and recorded by BNM in the investigation paper on 1MDB which was submitted, the then AGC, for reasons unknown, had on September 11, 2015 decided that the investigation paper submitted by BNM was to be classified as ‘No Further Action’,” she said.

“In response, BNM wrote back to the AGC on October 1, 2015 to reconsider the decision and further stressed on the omission of material information by 1MDB in its application for the foreign exchange administration (FEA) permission.

“1MDB had not only failed to provide full and complete information in its applications for the FEA permission but had provided false information. The AGC however did not reply to BNM’s appeal,” she said.

The lawyers representing Bank Negara Malaysia in holding a watching brief this afternoon in the 1MDB trial are G. Rajasingam, Nik Azila Shuhada Nik Abdullah, Justin Tong Wei Hang and Ong Tze Xian.

Lawyer Datuk Joshua Kevin Sathiaseelan held a watching brief for Zeti.

