ALOR SETAR, July 26 — Kedah Barisan Nasional (BN) and Pakatan Harapan (PH) are confident that the Siamese community in the state will give full support to the parties that back the unity government in the upcoming state polls.

Kedah BN chairman Datuk Seri Mahdzir Khalid said the support could be seen from the meeting held with nearly 40 Siamese community leaders from all over Kedah at Bangunan Tunku here today.

“The meeting was held to discuss administrative issues, development, their future and a few other matters that are still plaguing the community. We also discussed ‘new deals’ in the state election manifesto.

“Most of the things raised by them are related to resolving unfinished business and we have taken them into consideration in the coalition’s manifesto to be launched in Sungai Petani tomorrow,” he told a media conference here today.

Mahdzir, who is also the Kedah Unity Leadership Council chairman, said the PH-BN alliance needs to secure victory to enable the state government to take up with the federal government regarding the terms “Siamese” and “Thai” (Thailand).

“That is one thing that we need to discuss with the federal government as this has often caused misunderstanding among a few government officials... all those living in Kedah are Malaysian citizens of Siamese descent.

“...this matter needs to be resolved between the state and federal governments, so if we win the state polls the matter can be brought up to our leaders in Putrajaya,” he said. — Bernama