KUALA LUMPUR, July 26 — The Anwar administration has laid out clear directions on how it plans to optimise the economy but it needs time to fix legacy problems that are hindering Malaysia’s potential, DAP leader Liew Chin Tong said today as the ruling coalition is set to face stiff competition in the state elections.

In an interview with business radio BFM this morning, Liew, who is also investment, trade and industry deputy minister, said the government is embarking on a grand but difficult project to rejuvenate a tired economy, and Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has identified key sectors that he feels would help catapult the country into high income status.

But this would require shaking up decades-shaped attitudes and cultures, the DAP leader stressed as he called for voters to be patient and give government a chance.

“We’re talking about a 25-year shift from a sluggish situation since 1998. We’re talking about shifting an aircraft carrier. But shifting an aircraft carrier takes time,” the deputy minister said.

Selangor, Penang, Negeri Sembilan, Kedah, Kelantan and Terengganu will hold elections on August 12 as voters decide on new state governments for the 15th term. Pundits said the polls would likely be a referendum on the eight-month-old Anwar administration.

The Pakatan Harapan coalition, led by Anwar, is the incumbent in Selangor, Penang and Negeri Sembilan but is set to face a fierce contest from Perikatan Nasional, which matched PH’s tally of federal seats in a strong showing at the 15th general election that surprised many.

Liew said in the interview with BFM that PN is attempting to “recreate” the “Sheraton formula” by deploying race rhetoric to make ethnic Malays suspicious of the Anwar government.

The DAP leader also believe the PAS-led coalition is trying to deter ethnic minorities from voting by depicting the unity government as incompetent.

“What was the Sheraton formula? It was to sow distrust among the Malays. To make the Malays think that this (PH) government is not serving the interest of the Malays and that it’s controlled by the Chinese,” he said.

“And among the non-Malays the plan is to tell them this government is ineffective, this government has no plans.”