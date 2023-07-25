KUALA TERENGGANU, July 25 — The Terengganu Barisan Nasional (BN) today launched its election manifesto with five main thrusts, including focusing on the development and empowerment of youth and teenagers in the state.

Terengganu BN chairman Datuk Seri Ahmad Said said the five main thrusts are welfare and social; education and religion, infrastructure, economy; and young people and youth.

“The thing that I want to focus on (in the manifesto) is regarding students and young people because education for the people is the main asset for Terengganu BN, while youths are an important asset for the state.

“Among (the initiatives) offered in this manifesto is a training scheme for graduates of institutions of higher learning (IPT) with an allowance of RM1,500 per month for degree holders and RM1,200 per month for diploma holders for a year. They will be placed in government departments and private or state government-owned companies,” he said.

He told reporters this after the launch of the state BN manifesto, themed “Perpaduan Demi Kestabilan dan Kemakmuran” (Unity for Stability and Prosperity), at the Terengganu State Umno Liaison Office here today.

Ahmad said other incentives offered by the state BN included registration fee assistance for IPT students worth RM1,500 for degree level; RM1,000 (diploma) and RM750 (certificate).

He also said that a Terengganu Young People Welfare Foundation would be established to empower youth, in addition to providing an annual fund of RM5,000 for youth associations and non-governmental organisations (NGOs).

“We will also provide (if BN wins) driver’s licence and business assistance, education on nationalism, build and increase sports and e-sports facilities as well as create entrepreneurship and young career programmes and gig economy,” he said.

He said they also intend to guide young people to make sports a career because it offers lucrative income opportunities these days.

Other incentives included in the Terengganu BN are an RM800 pension fund for eligible individuals aged 60 and above, a special RM5 million fund for women entrepreneurs and new entrepreneur capital assistance for Terengganu folk.

In addition, he said the monthly allowances of imams, bilals and al-Quran teachers would also be increased while one-off assistance would also be given to fishermen, farmers, breeders, tour and passenger boat drivers, e-hailing riders, taxis, rental cars and trishaws and food delivery people.

“In terms of infrastructure, we will continue phase three of the East Cost Expressway, build four-lane roads from Kemaman to Kuala Terengganu and from Kuala Terengganu to Besut, build 10,000 affordable homes within five years and upgrade infrastructure facilities at all tourist jetties,” he said.

Meanwhile, he also reminded young voters to think rationally and remember that the responsibility of voting is crucial in determining the future of the state and the nation.

“If possible, let the state government be aligned with the federal government because it will be easier for us to implement all upgrading and development projects in the state,” he said. — Bernama