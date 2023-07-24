KUALA LUMPUR, July 24 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said that he is willing to forgive those who had once imprisoned him but drew a firm line against forgiving individuals involved in money theft and betraying the Malay community.

The New Straits Times today reported that Anwar took a swipe at certain groups whom he intended to take action against during the ‘Jelajah Perpaduan Madani’ event and the launch of the Kelantan unity machinery for the upcoming state elections yesterday.

“l forgive those who have sent me to prison but l will not forgive people who steal money and betray the Malays.

“Many quarters are blaming us. We (the unity government) are just doing our job. We want to take care of Malay people.

“We have governed the country for almost eight months now, and we are firm in our principles (in rejecting corruption and abuse of power). The Chinese community including those who are DAP supporters have no problem with that,” he was quoted as saying.

According to the national daily, Anwar pledged to defend the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) and uphold the country’s judicial independence using his power and position.

In front of a crowd of approximately 15,000 people during the event, Anwar, who is also the chairman of Pakatan Harapan, said that certain parties attempted to impede his actions.

“They are afraid l will take action against ‘sakau’ and those who steal the property of people. This time, people must rise up and help save Kelantan and Malaysia. l plead for Kelantan people to give us a chance,” he was quoted as saying by the news portal.

Anwar said the country was stable since the unity government took over the country.