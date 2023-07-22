KULAI, July 22 — DAP is open-minded to any views or criticisms from any party including MCA.

DAP national publicity secretary Teo Nie Ching said the party welcomes criticism and will take a positive approach towards each constructive criticism.

“It is not only them (MCA) but other Pakatan Harapan (PH) MPs have also contributed constructive criticisms. It is not that since we have become the government, we are beyond criticism,” she told reporters after the Kulai District Education Appreciation Ceremony here today.

Teo, who is also Deputy Communications and Digital Minister, said criticisms from MCA are also considered as solutions or cooperation with one another as we are now part of the government.

The Kulai MP was commenting on the statement of MCA vice-president Datuk Seri Ti Lian Ker yesterday which quoted him, as saying that the party will continue to criticise PH especially DAP, despite becoming part of the Unity Government block.

Earlier, 46 excellent Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM) students and eight Sijil Tinggi Pelajaran Malaysia (STPM) 2022 students were celebrated in an appreciation function.

“Forty-six SPM students were presented with a laptop each and the eight STPM students received a laptop and RM500 each as an incentive for their success, she said. — Bernama