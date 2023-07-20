GEORGE TOWN, July 20 — Penang DAP has submitted more than 19 names as potential candidates to contest in the upcoming state elections.

Its chairman Chow Kon Yeow said the list had been submitted to DAP secretary-general Anthony Loke and the Central Election Committee would finalise the list.

“The state DAP submitted more than 19 names including the possibility of some new faces for consideration,” he told reporters after attending the MentorConnect 2023 launching ceremony here today.

In the last 14th General Election (GE14), DAP won 19 out of 40 state seats in Penang.

He said the state DAP will announce and introduce the candidates once the names are finalised. — Bernama