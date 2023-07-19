KUALA LUMPUR, July 19 — Political parties under the Pakatan Harapan-Barisan Nasional (PH-BN) unity government will likely win Selangor, Penang and Negeri Sembilan in next month’s six state elections, according to DAP secretary-general Anthony Loke.

He told Sin Chew Daily that the alliance will be trying to wrest a fourth state from Perikatan Nasional (PN) in the August 12 elections even as he admitted it will not be easy.

In an interview with the Chinese newspaper published today, Loke said his prediction that the unity government will keep the three states won by PH in Election 2018 is a realistic and achievable target, based on various surveys.

“Based on the current situation, this scenario of unity government and PN 3:3 is the most likely outcome. We hope at the most fundamental to keep three states, namely Penang, Selangor and Negeri Sembilan,” he was quoted saying.

He added that it was not impossible for PH-BN to achieve a 4:2 outcome and win one of the three states — Kedah, Kelantan and Terengganu — held by PN.

According to Loke, PAS is under pressure in Kelantan as the Islamist party has yet to resolve many matters for residents there despite helming the state government there for over 30 years.

He also believes that PAS would be using the religious card to defend Kelantan in the state polls.

The federal unity government is currently composed of PH — of which DAP is a component party — BN, and the ruling coalitions in Sarawak and Sabah.

However, only PH and BN are contesting in the August 12 elections for the six peninsula states.

Loke said DAP will seek to defend its current state seats to help its allies form state government, noting that the party has 19 seats in Penang and cannot let its guard down in Negeri Sembilan where there are several mixed seats.

As for Selangor, Loke said there are no state seats here where Malay voters form 90 percent of the constituency and many seats had 60 per cent Malay voters instead.

He added that DAP would be able to ensure 40 per cent non-Malay votes goes to the unity government if it uses its influence.

Loke said winning Selangor would be crucial to provide stability to the unity government and to ensure that PN would not pose a threat over the next few years.

But he also cautioned that the unity government cannot afford to take its rivals lightly in the Selangor state election.

He said this is despite survey results such as those indicating over 40 per cent Malay voters would support a PH government and the caretaker Selangor menteri besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari having 60 per cent support ratings.

“Although the state elections’ battlefield is mainly at Malay seats, but we cannot take it easy, because we also have many mixed seats, especially at Selangor and Negeri Sembilan, so Malay voters' sentiments is very important to us,” he was quoted as saying.