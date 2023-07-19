KUALA LUMPUR, July 19 ― The recitation of special prayers was held in several states last night to mark the Maal Hijrah 1445H/2023M celebrations.

In addition to solat hajat (prayer of needs), Yasin recital and doa selamat (prayer to seek protection) to welcome the Islamic New Year, state-level award ceremonies for Maal Hijrah personalities were also held.

In Kuala Lumpur, the celebrations took place at the National Mosque which was attended by the Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs), Datuk Mohd Na'im Mokhtar and hundreds of Muslims.

Mohd Na'im told Bernama, he hoped that this year's Maal Hijrah celebrations, themed “Perpaduan Teras Malaysia Madani”, would give the strength to Malaysians to build powerful unity and mutual tolerance in building a Madani nation.

In Selangor, Raja Muda of Selangor Tengku Amir Shah Ibni Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah graced the state-level Ambang Hijrah programme and the Maal Hijrah celebrations at the Sultan Salahuddin Abdul Aziz Shah Mosque, Shah Alam, which was also attended by caretaker menteri besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari.

Tengku Amir Shah presented the Selangor Maal Hijrah Personality Award to Datuk Mohd Tamyes Abd Wahid, 72, who served as the state mufti for 23 years.

In Negeri Sembilan, the Yang di-Pertuan Besar of Negeri Sembilan Tuanku Muhriz Ibni Almarhum Tuanku Munawir took part in reciting the special prayer to usher in the new year led by the state deputy mufti Amran Awaludin at the State Mosque, before performing the Maghrib and Isyak congregational prayers.

In Penang, the celebrations were held at the Seberang Perai Tengah District Mosque in Perda which was attended by caretaker deputy chief minister I Datuk Ahmad Zakiyuddin Abdul Rahman.

Islamic astronomy expert Prof Dr Mohammad Ilyas Shabudin, 73, was presented with the state Maal Hijrah Personality Award.

In Kelantan, caretaker menteri besar Datuk Ahmad Yakob and more than 1,000 worshippers attended the celebrations at the Sultan Ismail Petra Kubang Kerian Mosque in Kota Baru.

Ahmad presented the Hijratul Rasul 1445H Personality Award to the Sultan Ismail Petra International Islamic University College (KIAS) rector, Prof Emeritus Dr Ab Aziz Mohd Zin.

The Sarawak Premier Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg attended the recital of the end of the year and the beginning of the year special prayers at the State Mosque in Petra Jaya, Kuching.

A special tazkirah (lecture) titled d “Sarawak Maju Makmuri” was delivered by the Department of Islamic Development (Jakim) officer, Iszam Padil. ― Bernama