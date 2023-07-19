JOHOR BARU, July 19 ― The Johor Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) arrested a 50-year-old man and his 25-year-old son suspected of submitting false claims worth nearly RM90,000 to a government agency about three years ago.

The two were arrested by investigators after their statements were recorded at the Johor MACC office in Japan Persiaran Tanjung here at 8pm yesterday.

According to a MACC source, the father was identified as the company owner and his son, the project director.

“Both suspects had allegedly submitted false claims in 2020 for a wage subsidy programme involving government funds,” the source who spoke on condition of anonymity told Malay Mail last night.

The source said preliminary investigations showed the suspects included a list of workers who are eligible for the wage subsidy in their application, but added that the employees were never paid the money.

Johor MACC director Datuk Azmi Alias has confirmed the arrest of the two suspects and added that the case would be investigated under Section 18 of the MACC Act 2009.

Section 18 of the MACC Act 2009 deals with any person providing documents such as receipts or invoices that are false or contains fake details with the intention to deceive the principle’s office.

Both suspects are currently out on MACC bail.