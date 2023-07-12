IPOH, July 12 — A toddler, aged one year and 10 months, tested positive for amphetamine and methamphetamine in Taiping.

Taiping police district chief ACP Razlan Ab Hamid said that the police arrested the 22-year-old mother of the girl, who also tested positive for methamphetamine drugs.

“Police received a report from the Taiping Hospital’s medical officer over the incident.

“The victim was sent to her grandmother’s house by her mother as she wanted to purchase some groceries.

“The toddler suddenly started to cry and showed signs of uncontrollable behaviour before she went to sleep,” he said in a statement this evening.

Razlan said the toddler was brought to the hospital by her mother.

However, police did not specify how the toddler was given the drugs at the time of the reporting.

Following the incident, Razlan said that police have opened an investigation paper under Section 31 (1) (a) of the Children Act 2001.