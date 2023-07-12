IPOH, July 12 — Bukit Aman has instructed the six policemen arrested at an entertainment outlet in Manjung last Saturday to be reassigned to new positions, said Perak Police Chief Datuk Seri Mohd Yusri Hassan Basri.

He said the police would not compromise with any personnel who lacked discipline and violated the law, including abuse of power.

“I leave it to Bukit Aman Integrity and Standard Compliance Department (JIPS) and Perak JIPS to investigate those involved.

“When it comes to discipline, we maintain a strict approach to ensure that all officers and personnel adhere to the established rules. We will take action once the investigation is completed. The top brass has instructed to reassign them to a new position.”

He told reporters this after attending a blood donation programme in conjunction with the 216th Police Day here today.

Last Saturday, six personnel from a district police headquarters were arrested in a joint raid by Bukit Aman JIPS and Perak Islamic Religious Department at the entertainment centre.

They were found to be in the company of a foreign woman during the 11.30pm raid, with one of them testing positive for alcohol and another for drugs.

Meanwhile, 350 donors participated in the blood donation programme to assist Raja Perempuan Bainun Hospital in boosting the national blood supply. — Bernama