IPOH, July 12 — A kindergarten teacher was charged at the Magistrate Court today with neglecting a four-year-old boy who died due to drowning in the pool in Bandar Baru Sri Klebang here in April.

S. Esther Christina, 58, pleaded not guilty to leaving the boy, V. Thanes Nair, who was under her care, unattended for an unreasonable period on the morning of April 17.

She was alleged to have committed the offence at the swimming pool of the Centro Club, Bandar Baru Sri Klebang at about 10.20am, on April 17.

The charge was framed under Section 33(1)(a) of the Child Act 2001, which provides for a maximum fine of RM20,000 or a maximum of five years in jail, or both upon conviction.

Deputy public prosecutor Syahirah Azahar offered bail at RM6,000.

However, the accused’s counsel, Gary Xavier pleaded for a lesser sum on the grounds that his client’s husband had passed away recently, she only earns RM2,200 a month, was supporting her 80-year-old mother and had fully cooperated during the investigation of the case.

Magistrate Jesseca Daimis set bail at RM2,500 in one surety and fixed Aug 23 for re-mention.

Thanes died on April 23 after fighting for his life at the Raja Permaisuri Bainun Hospital for six days after the incident.

His mother, D. Nilaveni, 40, was seen in court hugging a bolster clad in what is believed to be her late son’s clothes and cap.

A viral video of Nilaveni and her husband surfaced after the death of their son, showing them walking barefoot from the kindergarten in Bandar Sri Klebang to the Ipoh police headquarters. They were carrying placards saying “Justice for Thanes”. — Bernama