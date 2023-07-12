KUALA LUMPUR, July 12 — DAP secretary-general Anthony Loke Siew Fook today challenged caretaker Kedah menteri besar Datuk Seri Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor to prove his claims that non-Muslims are the source of corruption in Malaysia.

Loke said Sanusi’s comments could incite racial hatred and demanded that the latter apologise if he cannot substantiate those claims.

“I challenge Sanusi to back up his claim that non-Muslims are the biggest facilitators of corruption. This is such an irresponsible and dangerous statement coming from the Perikatan Nasional (PN) election chairman.

“Such sweeping statements incite racial hatred. So where are the facts then? How did he come to that conclusion?

“Why don’t you prove it? And if you can’t, you should apologise publicly. Corruption does not recognise colour or race. A crime is a crime,” he said in a statement.

Yesterday during a live telecast event, Sanusi claimed that most sources of corruption originated from non-Muslims.