KUALA LUMPUR, May 19 — Kedah Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor has announced the completion of seat negotiations among Perikatan Nasional (PN) component parties for the upcoming state election.

Muhammad Sanusi, who is also the PAS election director, added that negotiations among the three PN components for the five states are nearly over as well, The Star reported today.

“Seat distributions are more than 90 per cent completed in other states as well. Only a few seats are still being discussed and these are in Selangor and Negeri Sembilan.

“In Kedah, I am quite sure Perikatan will take 33 of the 36 seats easily. I will be kind enough to let 10 per cent of the seats go to opposing parties,” he was quoted as saying.

Muhammad Sanusi told the daily that he is not the PN “poster boy” for Kedah in the state poll and will leave it up to the coalition to decide if he should retain his MB post if it wins.

“I don’t regard myself as the poster boy for Kedah as I believe no voter is going to be voting for the ‘boy’. They will vote for the best party to represent them at the state level.

“After the state elections, Perikatan will be the one to propose the right person to be the menteri besar. Let the parties decide then,” he was quoted as saying.

Muhammad Sanusi also said the Kedah state assembly is likely to be dissolved after June 18, which is the birthday of Kedah Ruler.

“As a mark of respect for Tuanku, I propose that the dissolution takes place after the birthday celebrations of Sultan Sallehuddin ibni Almarhum Sultan Badlishah — which falls on June 18 — are completed.

“It is, however, completely the prerogative of the Sultan to decide when best to dissolve the state assembly,” he was quoted as saying.