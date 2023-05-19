GUA MUSANG, May 19 — The Orang Asli Bateq community in Kampung Aring 5, here, claim tigers have been roaming in their village the past week.

Resident, Ayob Abdul Razak, 35, said a few of them came across tiger footprints near a river located about three kilometres from the village.

“A few days ago, at about 11.30am, my friends and I went to bathe at the river and we found tiger footprints.

“We are very sure those are tiger footprints. I snapped pictures and sent them to my neighbourhood Whatsapp group and also asked the villagers to be alert when going down to the river or when they are out of their homes,” he told Bernama today.

Aring 5 Orang Asli Village Development and Security Committee (JPKKOA) chairman Mohd Fazli Mamok, meanwhile, claimed that villagers had also found tiger footprints at an oil palm plantation near the village.

“There are residents who also saw a tiger roaming in the oil palm plantation located about 400 to 600 meters from this village,” he claimed.

Aring 5 Tok Batin (headman), Raina Anjang hopes there will be swift action by the authorities.

“I am worried for the safety of the villagers. And I have discussed with them that perhaps they should not venture into the jungle for work as long as the tiger is not caught.

“That is why I hope the beast can be caught as soon as possible, otherwise the villagers’ income will be greatly affected,” he said.

Meanwhile, Gua Musang MP Mohd Azizi Abu Naim said he will once again seek the authorities’ attention to take swift over the matter.

“We brought up the threat posed by wildlife on the Gua Musang community to the authorities before this. Insya-Allah on May 22, we will bring up the matter again at the state assembly sitting,” he said.

On May 9, a resident of Kampung Aring 5, Halim Asin, 27, died after he was attacked by a tiger while fishing with his nephew in Sungai Aring. — Bernama