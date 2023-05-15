SANDAKAN, May 15 — The gate control system in Sungai Segaliud, which was damaged a few months ago causing the water supply in Sandakan to taste salty, has been repaired and the work of pumping water from the river to the Segaliud Dam has resumed for the past 10 days (on May 5).

Deputy Chief Minister III Datuk Shahelmey Yahya said in addition to the repair, the operator of the Segaliud water plant also added two pumps to make it three units to pump the river water into the dam.

“This is to ensure that the (water) level of the dam increases and can be treated for clean water supply in this district. The dam level has already risen by nearly half a metre but this pumping must continue.

“In addition, the current (rainy) weather is helpful and with the increase in water level at the Segaliud dam, we will be able to dilute the chloride that makes the water taste salty,” he said after inspecting the dam near here today.

Shahelmey, who is also Sabah Public Works Minister, said that since the river lock and river barrage were repaired last March, laboratory readings showed the salinity level decreasing, but it had not yet reached a reading below 250 parts per million to overcome the salty water plaguing Sandakan consumers for months.

At the same time, he said his ministry had received a long-term proposal from the Sabah Water Department to prevent a recurrence of the salty water issue in Sandakan.

“I don’t blame the fishermen (who gain access to the open sea via the locks and river barrage), but the issue we are facing now is actually compounded by various factors. There is no point in singling out or pointing fingers... What matters is we understand the problem and find the solution to overcome it,” he said.

Shahelmey was satisfied with the intake rate of river water entering the dam as it exceeds the rate of drawdown.

“So, we can use (the water storage) from May to early June, with the surplus to act as a buffer for the arrival of the El Nino (phenomenon) expected in July.

Earlier, Shahelmy inspected the damaged federal road on the Kinabatangan-Lahad Datu route and ordered the Sabah Public Works Department (JKR) and the concessionaire responsible to carry out emergency maintenance works.

“I also call on the Ministry of Public Works to increase the federal allocation for the maintenance. The road is included in the upgrade work package under the Sabah Pan Borneo Highway Project and we expect it to be implemented before the end of this year.

“But while waiting for the implementation of Pan Borneo, we must keep the road safe,” he said. — Bernama