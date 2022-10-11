Parti Sosialis Malaysia chairman Dr Jeyakumar Devaraj speaks to reporters outside the Ipoh City Council April 1, 2021. — Picture by Farhan Najib

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 11 — Parti Sosialis Malaysia (PSM) is looking to reclaim the Sungai Siput parliamentary seat in the coming general election, just like MIC.

The Opposition party today requested Pakatan Harapan (PH), which it has applied to enter, to allow its chairman Dr Michael Jeyakumar Devaraj to contest the Perak parliamentary seat in GE15, along with four others it claimed are not currently not held by the coalition’s component parties.

“Many media have asked us which seats we will be contesting. This will be very much determined by whether the electoral pact with PH works out.

“Since our last meeting with the PH committee on September 30, 2022, we have yet to hear of any outcome officially from the committee who did say that they will report to the PH presidential council,” PSM election bureau director S. Arutchelvan said in a statement.

He added that PSM has agreed to contest under the PH logo.

Dr Michael Jeyakumar won the Sungai Siput seat in March 2008, ending the MIC’s eight-term streak held by the recently deceased former MIC president Tun S. Samy Vellu who first won it in 1974.

The Sungai Siput seat was most recently won by PKR’s Kesavan Subramaniam in Election 2018.