Perak Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Saarani Mohamad speaks at the closing ceremony of the Perak Sejahtera 2030 Debate held at the state secretariat building in Ipoh September 28, 2022. — Picture by Farhan Najib

IPOH, Oct 11 — Perak Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Saarani Mohammad will seek an audience with state Ruler Sultan Nazrin Muizzuddin Shah to dissolve the state legislature tomorrow, paving the way for an early election.

Like many other states, the Perak state assembly’s term only expires next year, but the Umno-led Barisan Nasional coalition has exhorted all state governments under its control to seek a dissolution to synchronise the state and national elections.

“[I] will seek an audience with DYMM Tuanku on Wednesday afternoon,” Saarani who is from Umno told The New Straits Times today.

The Kota Tampan assemblyman said the Perak assembly can only be dissolved once Sultan Nazrin gives his consent.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob announced the dissolution of the 14th Parliament yesterday to pave the way for an early polls, ignoring appeals from the Opposition and lawmakers from within his own party not to hold the 15th general election until next year as the country prepares to face the annual monsoon floods.

Elections have to be held within 60 days of the dissolution.

Saarani became Perak’s 14th mentri besar on December 9, 2020 following the resignation of Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu from Bersatu who had lost a confidence vote five days earlier in the state legislature.

The Chenderiang assemblyman won the votes of only 10 out of 59 assemblymen, with 48 opposing the motion, and one abstaining.