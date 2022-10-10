Following the announcement, Perak Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Saarani Mohamad said he would seek an audience with the Sultan of Perak Sultan Nazrin Shah regarding the matter soon. — Picture by Farhan Najib

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 10 — Perlis and Perak that are led by Barisan Nasional (BN) will seek the consent of the respective rulers to dissolve their legislative assemblies in line with the dissolution of Parliament that came into effect today.

States that are under the rule of Pakatan Harapan (PH) namely Negri Sembilan, Selangor and Penang as well as PAS-led states namely Kedah, Terengganu and Kelantan have decided not to dissolve their legislative assemblies.

In addition, states that held state elections between September 2020 and November 2021 namely Sabah (September 26, 2020), Melaka (November 22, 2021), Sarawak (December 18, 2021) and Johor (March 12, 2022) have no intention to dissolve their legislative assemblies.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob announced the dissolution of Parliament today and recommended the heads of state governments except for Sabah, Sarawak, Melaka and Johor to dissolve their respective state legislative assemblies on the same date as Parliament dissolution.

Following the announcement, Perak Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Saarani Mohamad said he would seek an audience with the Sultan of Perak Sultan Nazrin Shah regarding the matter soon.

“The date of dissolution of the state legislative assembly depends on the consent of the Sultan of Perak,” he said briefly when contacted by Bernama, today.

In Perlis, Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Azlan Man said the state legislative assembly would be dissolved after receiving the consent of the Raja of Perlis Tuanku Syed Sirajuddin Putra Jamalullail, adding that the date of his meeting with the ruler would be announced later.

Earlier in Kuala Lumpur, BN chairman Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi when speaking at the 76th MIC General Assembly today confirmed that the BN-led states namely Perak, Perlis and Pahang would dissolve their legislative assemblies to make way for the 15th General Election, while Melaka, Johor and Sabah state legislative assemblies would not be dissolved because they have not reached maturity.

PAS president Datuk Seri Abdul Hadi Awang had reiterated in a statement recently that the PAS-led state governments namely Kedah, Terengganu and Kelantan would not dissolve their legislative assemblies in the near future to focus on preparations to face the monsoon season.

In Kelantan, Deputy Mentri Besar Datuk Mohd Amar Nik Abdullah said the state government would not dissolve their legislative assembly despite the dissolution of Parliament, adding that it would be dissolved next March at the earliest.

Meanwhile, in Terengganu, State Legislative Assembly speaker Datuk Yahaya Ali said any decision on the possibility of dissolving the state assembly will depend on the outcome of the PAS daily committee meeting tomorrow.

Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor, meanwhile said the dissolution of its legislative assembly was unnecessary as the current Sabah government under the Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) and BN still has three years to serve its term.

In Penang, Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow said the state government will await the decision of the Pakatan Harapan (PH) Presidential Committee on whether the Penang State Legislative Assembly will be dissolved or otherwise this week.

In Negri Sembilan, Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun said the state government would maintain PH’s presidential council decision not to dissolve its legislative assembly despite the dissolution of Parliament today.

Kedah Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor said PAS had decided not to dissolve the Kedah state legislative assembly, adding that any changes would be decided by the party.

In Selangor, state legislative assembly Speaker Ng Suee Lim said so far there has been no change in the state government’s stance not to dissolve the Selangor legislative assembly following the announcement of Parliament dissolution.

“We maintain our decision not to dissolve the state assembly as stressed by Selangor Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari before this. We will contest the parliamentary seats,” he said.

In Pahang, state assembly Speaker Datuk Seri Ishak Muhamad said the state assembly sittings will carry on as scheduled until Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Wan Rosdy Wan Ismail has obtained the consent of the Regent of Pahang Tengku Hassanal Ibrahim Alam Shah Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah to dissolve the state assembly. — Bernama