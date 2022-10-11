Melaka Chief Minister Datuk Seri Sulaiman Md Ali (2nd right) speaks to the media after opening the Melaka Syariah Lawyers Accreditation ceremony at the Melaka International Trade Centre October 11, 2022. — Bernama pic

MELAKA, Oct 11 — Young people, especially graduates, have been urged to attend open interviews at the Melaka edition of the Keluarga Malaysia Aspirations Tour (AKM Tour), which will take place for three days starting on October 14.

Melaka Chief Minister Datuk Seri Sulaiman Md Ali said over 5,000 job opportunities would be offered at Jamin Kerja Keluarga Malaysia Career Carnival to be held at the Melaka International Trade Centre (MITC).

“The interviews will be face-to-face and I understand that this is the most-awaited programme by job-seekers,” he told reporters after opening the Melaka Syariah Lawyers Accreditation ceremony here today.

Sulaiman also said Ayer Keroh residents and those living in the surrounding areas should take the opportunity to obtain essential goods at cheaper prices through the Keluarga Malaysia Cheap Sale programme during the tour.

“I hope the people of Melaka will seize this opportunity, and benefit from the programmes,” he added. — Bernama