KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 10 — Umno president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi welcomed the dissolution of Parliament today by reflecting on the times that Umno had “generously” worked with other political parties for the country’s stability, only to be met with betrayal.

Taking to Facebook, Ahmad Zahid expressed gratitude that the mandate had been returned to the people who will now decide who gets to form the next government after the 15th general election (GE15).

“All at once, proving that Umno and its leadership are always magnanimous in any matter involving the interests of the people and the country.

“Although this party has been misunderstood owing to the defamation and deception of a few years ago, Umno has never turned away from its struggles for the people and the country,” Ahmad Zahid said.

He said in 2020, the “magnanimous Umno” had given its blessings to some of its MPs to work with its political enemies, to form a temporary government, to ensure that the country’s governance continues, despite the chaos that ensued after Pakatan Harapan’s (PH) fall from power.

“Umno was in fact magnanimous for the sake of the people and agreed to appoint the leader of the opposing party as prime minister, to prevent the administrative crisis from continuing,” he said.

Ahmad Zahid then lamented that Umno’s kindness was, however, repaid with a departure from the script and backstabbing.

“The prime minister of the interim government failed to uphold the trust given, causing Umno to withdraw its support for him,” he added.

While not naming anyone, Ahmad Zahid appeared to be alluding to Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin, who took over as prime minister, after the 22-month-old PH government was toppled.

“Today, Umno and its leadership once again magnanimously return the mandate to the people to decide a new government.

“Umno asked for Parliament to be dissolved when the coalition government is at the height of its powers for the benefit and future of the people and the country.

“God willing, this is the right step to give the people the power of determination to restore stability and prosperity to Malaysia,” he added.

This afternoon, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob announced the dissolution of Parliament, following weeks of intense speculation and trepidation over GE15 being held during the annual monsoon season.

With the dissolution, a general election must be held within 60 days from today.

The Election Commission (EC) is now expected to meet within the week to announce a date for Polling Day.