Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow said the move to dissolve Parliament could be seen since last week. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

GEORGE TOWN, Oct 10 — Penang DAP will be meeting this evening to discuss the party’s follow-up actions should the dissolution of Parliament be announced today, sad Penang DAP chairman Chow Kon Yeow.

“We understand the announcement on the dissolution of parliament will be made this evening, so as a quick response, the state committee will meet this evening as well to see what actions can be taken by the DAP state committee.

“Among the issues that will be examined is whether the State Legislative Assembly (DUN) will be dissolved in the same period, considering whether to maintain the previous decision not to hold elections during the rainy season and discuss the issue of candidates at the parliamentary level,” he told reporters when inspecting the arc upgrade at Little India here today.

He said the 15th general election (GE15) candidate who will represent the party at the parliamentary level is a priority over state candidates.

When asked if he was surprised if parliament was dissolved today, Chow, who is also the Chief Minister, said the move to dissolve Parliament could be seen since last week.

“Considering the various gestures since last week and the information on social media shows that today (the dissolution of Parliament) will come too,” he said. — Bernama