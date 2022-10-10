Health Director-General Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham in a statement said the number of local cases were down by 10.4 per cent to 10,987 from 12,260 during the previous week. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 10 — There were 11,018 Covid-19 new cases recorded during the 40th Epidemiology Week (ME 40/2022), October 2 to 8, and the fatalities down by 10.4 per cent from 12,291 recorded during ME 39.

Health Director-General Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham in a statement said the number of local cases were down by 10.4 per cent to 10,987 from 12,260 during the previous week.

“Meanwhile, the number of deaths from the disease during ME40 dropped by 7.7 per cent from 26 cases to 24 while the recoveries were up by 2.8 per cent to 12,882 cases from 12,534 during ME 39.

“The daily active cases during ME 40 dropped by 5.2 per cent to 23,416,” he added.

Dr Noor Hisham also noted that Covid-19 patient admission to the health facilities including the hospitals and public Low-Risk Covid-Treatment Centres (PKRC) for every 100,000 people also dropped during ME40 compared to ME 39.

He said the number of patients in categories one and two was down by 8.3 per cent and in categories three, four and five, by 10 per cent.

Dr Noor Hisham said bed occupancy at the Covid-19 medical facilities during ME 40 was down by one per cent for non-critical cases, remaining at 12 per cent for intensive-care cases and there were no active cases at the PKRCs.

“From January 25, 2020 (ME 4) until Oct 8, 2022 (ME 40), the cumulative new cases totalled 4,853, 523 and recovery cases at 4,794,020.

“The cumulative fatalities recorded during the same period totalled 36,398 and there were 7,084 clusters including 13 active ones,” he added. — Bernama