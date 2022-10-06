Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob in a jovial mood after inspecting preparations for Budget 2023 at the Ministry of Finance in Putrajaya, October 6, 2022. — Bernama pic

PUTRAJAYA, Oct 6 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob has asked all parties to wait for tomorrow for an answer on whether Budget 2023 will be presented at Dewan Rakyat, as talks about the dissolution of Parliament intensify.

“There are all kinds of speculations, some are true, some are not true, so it is better to continue the speculation until tomorrow, then we will know the answer,” he told the media after inspecting preparations for Budget 2023 at the Ministry of Finance here today.

“Wait for tomorrow, if I say it out today, there will be no suspense,” he said.

Budget 2023 is scheduled to be presented by Finance Minister Datuk Seri Tengku Zafrul Abdul Aziz in Dewan Rakyat at 4pm tomorrow.

In his visit today, Ismail Sabri met Ministry of Finance officials involved in the preparation of Budget 2023 and inspected the budget preparation operation room.

He also thanked the staff of the Ministry of Finance who worked hard to prepare Budget 2023 where he was told that most of them had been sleeping in the ministry for three weeks to prepare the budget. — Bernama