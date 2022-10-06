Irrigation and Drainage Dept staff monitor weather conditions at the National Flood Forecasting and Warning Centre in Ampang October 6, 2022. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 6 — DAP national chairman Lim Guan Eng continued to heap criticism on Barisan Nasional (BN) politicians today for backing a general election this year during the predicted annual monsoon season.

He also singled out Human Resources Minister Datuk Seri M. Saravanan, describing the MIC deputy president’s attitude as callous for dismissing the possible loss to life and livelihoods due to the floods that have become more widespread as well as more frequent during the year-end monsoon.

“If selfish Barisan Nasional politicians from Umno and Saravanan feel that they know more than experts, and are willing to risk the lives and properties of Malaysians to achieve their selfish political interests, then voters should teach them a lesson for stubbornly insisting on holding elections during the flood season.

“Worse, the government has to date failed to state their flood contingency plans during an election and whether any election held will have to be postponed in the event of floods,” the Bagan MP said in a statement.

Saravanan and MPs from the Opposition bloc traded barbs over BN’s push for GE15 to be held this year during yesterday’s Dewan Rakyat sitting.

Saravanan said the forecasted floods would only happen after the middle of November, and claimed there would not be a problem to hold the polls before the end of the month.

MPs from the Opposition Pakatan Harapan coalition as well as those from the co-ruling Perikatan Nasional coalition have openly objected to holding polls during the wet season for fear of floods.

The Malaysian Meteorological Department has said the monsoon season is likely to start in November and continue until March 2023.

The 14th Parliament’s term automatically ends in July next year, and an election must be held within 60 days.