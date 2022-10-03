Minister on Prime Minister Department (Parliament and Laws) Datuk Seri Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar delivering his speech during the Keluarga Malaysia Symposium at Putrajaya International Convention Centre on August 21, 2022. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 3 — Law Minister Datuk Seri Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar today confirmed that the tabling of Budget 2023 will convene this Friday despite rumours of Parliament being dissolved before the presentation day.

He said that this was based on the information as of 10.30pm last night that the national financial blueprint for 2023 will be tabled on schedule.

“The budget will of course be presented. That’s what I understood as of 10.30 last night because we have a ‘pre council’ and I was the last person to be with the Prime Minister (Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob).

“I was told the budget will be presented on October 7 and if there are any changes after that, I don’t know,” he said at a press conference in Parliament today.

Based on the Parliament’s website, the Supply (Budget) Bill 2023 will be tabled by Finance Minister Datuk Seri Tengku Zafrul Abdul Aziz at 4pm on October 7.

Themed ‘Strengthening Recovery, Facilitating Reforms Towards Sustainable Socio-Economic Resilience of Malaysian Families’, the Bill will be discussed at the policy level from October 11 to October 26.

The committee-level debate will start from November 3 to November 23 before the Bill is approved by the Dewan Rakyat.

Based on the original calendar of Parliament, the coming session of the Dewan Rakyat was supposed to be for 31 days from October 26 to December 15, 2022, but it has been brought forward to October 3 to speed up the tabling of Budget 2023.

Meanwhile, the sitting has been rumoured to be the last session for the 14th Parliament due to speculations that Parliament will be dissolved several days after the tabling of Budget 2023 to pave the way for the upcoming national polls.