Mohd Sohaimi said initial investigations showed the fight started in the bar about 5am last Monday and continued outside the premises with the suspect mowing down the other two other men aged 35 and 36. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

JOHOR BARU, Sept 28 — A 30-year-old man is in police custody for attempted murder after allegedly running over two other men following a fight in a bar at Taman Molek here two days ago.

Seri Alam police chief Superintendent Mohd Sohaimi Ishak said the 30-year-old was arrested at Jalan Persiaran Seri Alam in Masai last night after several videos of the fight and the aftermath that was posted on social media.

He said initial investigations showed the fight started in the bar about 5am last Monday and continued outside the premises with the suspect mowing down the other two other men aged 35 and 36.

He said the two victims who were identified as friends survived the assault with bodily injuries, adding that their condition is stable after medical treatment.

“Checks found that the suspect had no past criminal records and his urine test results returned negative,” Mohd Sohaimi said in a statement today.

He said police are investigating the suspect under Section 307 of the Penal Code for attempted murder, which carries a maximum penalty of 20 years jail for those found guilty.