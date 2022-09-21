The committee comprises a representative from every PH component party, namely Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad (PKR), Steven Sim Chee Keong (DAP), Mohd Hasbie Muda (Amanah) and Datuk Ewon Benedick (UPKO). — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 21 — The Pakatan Harapan (PH) presidential council has set up a committee to hold talks with the Malaysian United Democratic Alliance (Muda) and Parti Sosialis Malaysia (PSM) on forging cooperation to face the 15th general election (GE15).

The council, in a statement, said this was decided at its meeting today which deliberated on Muda’s application to join the coalition and PSM’s expression of interest to officially work with it.

The committee comprises a representative from every PH component party, namely Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad (PKR), Steven Sim Chee Keong (DAP), Mohd Hasbie Muda (Amanah) and Datuk Ewon Benedick (UPKO).

“The interest shown by Muda and PSM means the strength of parties which share PH’s principles and struggle can be harnessed to face GE15. At the same time, clashes in seats can be avoided,” the statement said.

Media reports said Muda had submitted its application to join PH while PSM had expressed its desire to establish formal cooperation with the coalition. — Bernama