The nine accused, all aged 16, pleaded not guilty at the Magistrate’s Court in Kemaman September 19, 2022. — Bernama pic

KEMAMAN, Sept 19 — Nine male students at a boarding secondary school in Kemaman were today charged in the Magistrate’s Court here for causing hurt to three students last month.

All the accused, aged 16, pleaded not guilty when the charges were read to them before Magistrate Tengku Eliana Tuan Kamaruzaman.

According to the charge sheet, these students are alleged to have deliberately caused injury by punching and kicking three victims, all aged 15, at the secondary school dormitory here on Aug 23 at 11.30 pm.

They were charged under Section 323 of the Penal Code which provides for a prison sentence of up to one year or with a maximum fine of RM2,000, or both if convicted.

Deputy public prosecutor Nor Azhani Azman prosecuted while all the accused were represented by lawyer Akmal Wahidah Abd Halim.

The court allowed bail of RM2,000 and RM5,500 each and set Oct 12 for mention and the submission of documents. — Bernama