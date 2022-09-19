Calling on voters to ‘be cautious’ in the next election, Sabah Umno chief Datuk Seri Bung Moktar Radin said a big mandate would ensure that the mistakes made in the last general election would not be repeated in the coming election. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KOTA KINABALU, Sept 19 — Sabah Umno chief Datuk Seri Bung Moktar Radin has claimed today that the political instability in recent years was purportedly caused by the lack of a strong mandate for the ruling government after the last election (GE14).

Calling on voters to “be cautious” in the next election, he said a big mandate would ensure that the mistakes made in the last general election would not be repeated in the coming election.

“The people are reminded not to repeat the mistakes of GE14 which resulted in non-dominant parties as the ruling government.

“The situation has caused a lot of political instability at the expense of the nation’s development, and the wellbeing of the people in the country,” he said during the launching of the Umno Bukit Garam Zone branches in Sabah’s Kinabatangan district.

He said the current political scenario was inherited from the broken mandate of the last general election, which had also hindered development and economic growth due to wavering political support among the parties.

Describing the 2018 election results as a “black episode” for Malaysia, he said Umno and Barisan Nasional were now determined to ensure that the government formed after GE15 is stable for the benefit of the public.

“So to win, we must have a winning work ethic, not just carrying out of duties for the sake of it. We must approach the people and get their support for Barisan in the coming GE15,” he told the Umno members there.

Bung said that the current party members’ momentum and morale were better and an improvement from the earlier days of BN just after the GE14 loss, and this will benefit the party’s election machinery in the run-up to the impending GE15.

“We don’t just need enthusiasm, we also need strategy and action. All party branches, Wanita, Youth and Puteri wings need to play their respective roles, meet voters and organise as many programmes as possible so that members are more friendly and close to the party,” Bung said.