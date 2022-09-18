The Kuching South City Council (MBKS) is mulling to impose a total ban on plastic straws from Jan 1 next year. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUCHING, Sept 18 — The Kuching South City Council (MBKS) is mulling to impose a total ban on plastic straws from Jan 1 next year.

Kuching South Mayor Datuk Wee Hong Seng said the council will convene next month to discuss the matter with stakeholders within its jurisdiction.

“MBKS will invite all operators involved in the food industry in MBKS areas to a meeting on Oct 18 to talk about the subject matter,” he said during his weekly Facebook live session ‘Shall WEE Talk’ yesterday.

According to Wee, the use of plastic straws in MBKS jurisdiction will be allowed until Dec 31 this year.

“Beginning Jan 1, 2023, we will try to implement a total ban on plastic straws, which is to say that all eating outlets and food courts will be prohibited to use plastic straws,” he said.

He hoped that everyone will give their support to MBKS for the plastic straw ban in line with the efforts to preserve the environment.

On an unrelated matter, Wee said the design plan for the upgrading of MBKS Indoor Stadium is done, and the council is working on implementing the project.

He said MBKS had started its plan to upgrade the stadium last year.

“At the moment, we are considering whether to install air-conditioners for the stadium,” he said, pledging that the council will implement the project. — Borneo Post