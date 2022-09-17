Datuk Norliza Abdul Rahim wanted more state and parliamentary seats to be allocated to women in GE15. — Bernama file pic

TASEK GELUGOR, Sept 17 — The Penang Umno Women’s Wing has identified candidates who will contest in the 15th General Election (GE15) in the state, including from component parties and also Friends of Barisan Nasional to be presented to the party leadership.

Its chief Datuk Norliza Abdul Rahim said she hoped more state and parliamentary seats will be allocated to women in GE15 with a target of at least 30 per cent

"During the Johor and Melaka state elections, women candidates won and their success may be due to the people’s confidence in women, as women in the party machinery did engage with the grassroots, so the people would know women candidates better. I hope the party leadership will provide opportunities to women candidates.

"Whether they get it or not, that’s a secondary question, what’s important is that we prioritise women candidates holistically, with other candidates from BN component parties. So it isn’t limited to just Umno Women,” she said.

Norliza said the wing was carrying out surveys nationwide on voter sentiment and engaging them at the grassroots level following an increase in voters.

The sole seat held by a woman from BN and Umno in Penang in GE14 is Permatang Berangan state constituency, won by Nor Hafizah Othman. — Bernama