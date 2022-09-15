Election Commission (EC) secretary Datuk Ikmalrudin Ishak in a statement today said DPT BLN8/2022 contains the names of 43,508 Malaysians aged 18 and above for the period August 1 to 31 who are automatically registered as new voters. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 15 — The 2022 August Supplementary Roll (DPT BLN8/2022) which has been verified and gazetted, is now open for review for 30 days from today until October 14.

Election Commission (EC) secretary Datuk Ikmalrudin Ishak in a statement today said DPT BLN8/2022 contains the names of 43,508 Malaysians aged 18 and above for the period August 1 to 31 who are automatically registered as new voters.

He said DPT BLN8/2022 also involved 19,868 registered voters who changed their election constituencies and 6,544 voters who changed their status or category of voters.

For the review, he said EC will provide five methods namely via EC portal at link https://www.spr.gov.my or https://mysprsemak.spr.gov.my and the official portal of the state election offices at link http://ppn.spr.gov.my.

Apart from that, review could also be made via online application at https://myspr.spr.gov.my, mobile application MySPR Semak and EC hotline at 03-8892 7018.

“EC urges Malaysians aged 18 and above from the period August 1 to 31 and any registered voters who applied for a change in constituencies or status to review their names on DPT BLN8/2022.

“If they found their names are not listed in DPT BLN8/2022, they can put up a claim by filling form C via online application link at https://myspr.spr.gov.my or be present at the state election office concerned,” he said.

He said registered voters in any election constituency who wish to object to the entry of voters who have changed their constituency could fill form D (objection) and go to the relevant EC office.

“Form C and D can also be downloaded from the state election office’s portals at http://ppn.spr.gov.my and should submit to the state election director concerned during office hours on any working day during the review period of DPT BLN8/2022,” he said. — Bernama