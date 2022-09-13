The Tasik Chini RKK study is an area of 55,586.12 hectares, which takes into account the ‘threshold area’, said Pahang Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Wan Rosdy Wan Ismail. — Picture courtesy of Facebook/Pusat Penyelidikan Tasik Chini UKM

KUANTAN, Sept 13 — The proposal to demarcate new boundaries of Tasik Chini Biosphere Reserve in Pekan from 6,951.44 hectares to 9,142.62 hectares is one of the main points of the Draft Special Area Plan (RKK) of Tasik Chini (Amendment).

Pahang Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Wan Rosdy Wan Ismail said the RKK draft has been prepared in accordance with the provisions of the Town and Country Planning Act 1976 (Act 172) with the proposed Publicity and Public Participation Programme to be held this October.

The Tasik Chini RKK study, according to Wan Rosdy, is an area of 55,586.12 hectares, which takes into account the ‘threshold area’.

“Tasik Chini Biosphere Reserve Zone includes the Core Zone, Buffer Zone and Transition Zone as required by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (Unesco) while the threshold area is named the Biosphere Peripheral Zone,” he said in a statement here today.

In addition, among other main points are the proposed modification of the environmental management strategy with improvements to the Environmentally Sensitive Plan and the proposed modification of management and implementation.

He said the proposed modification was in line with the new gazette of the Chini Permanent Forest Reserve (HSK) with an area of 6,502.8 hectares under the National Forestry Act 1984 (Act 313).

Wan Rosdy hopes the RKK draft will be a guide to the state government and local authorities (PBT) so that development in the lake is carried out without affecting the sustainability of the natural trove. — Bernama