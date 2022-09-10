Home Minister Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin presenting identification documents and decision letters for Citizenship Application to the Siamese community in Arau, September 5, 2022. — Bernama pic

LABUAN, Sept 10 — Perikatan Nasional (PN) has set up a 15th general election (GE15) manifesto committee that will focus on the political and economic stability of the country.

Its secretary-general Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin said the manifesto will be inclusive and one for all races.

He said the committee will be chaired by Datuk Dr. Mohd Radzi Md Jidin and membered by representatives of PN component parties.

“This manifesto focuses not only on political stability but also on economic development by providing job opportunities to the people,” he said after officiating at Labuan Bersatu’s Srikandi (women’s wing) and Armada (youth wing) annual meeting here today.

Hamzah, who is also Home Minister, said the committee will ensure that the pledges contained in the manifesto can be achieved.

On the likely split of Malay votes between Bersatu and Umno in GE15, Hamzah said Bersatu was now becoming more accepted by the people, including Labuan, adding that many Umno former members had joined the party. Since Bersatu was established six years ago, over 600,000 have registered as party members, he said.

“We will strive to ensure Bersatu produces high-calibre leaders from Labuan and the other states to help manage the country,” he said. — Bernama