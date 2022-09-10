Khalid Samad has taken shot at rumours of Datuk Seri Azmin Ali or Dr Afif Bahardin contesting in Shah Alam. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 10 — Shah Alam MP Khalid Abdul Samad said Shah Alam constituents will likely reject Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia's leaders Datuk Seri Azmin Ali and Dr Afif Bahardin if either of them were to contest the parliamentary seat.

The Parti Amanah Negara communications director told Malaysiakini that Dr Afif has not contributed nor given any ideas to improve Shah Alam.

"I think if Azmin is contesting in Shah Alam, the people there will reject him, and also his follower Afif, if he really is in Azmin’s camp. He hasn't even shown any leadership,” Khalid was quoted as saying.

He was responding to recent reports of Dr Afif expressing an interest to be fielded in either Shah Alam or Permatang Pauh as a parliamentary candidate in the upcoming general election.

Dr Afif said he was born and bred in Shah Alam and that he had been politically active there even though he has been a Seberang Jaya assemblyman in Penang for two terms.

He had also said Khalid should make way for someone new as he did not have any new ideas for his constituency.

Khalid responded to this by pointing out that not all new ideas are necessarily good.

"[For example] Najib brought many new ideas like 1MDB and SRC [International]," he said sarcastically, referring to imprisoned former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak's corruption scandals.

However, he said if Dr Afif has new ideas that are not destructive and don't involve looting the state government's funds, they would be welcomed.

He stressed that he was not saying he is better than Dr Afif, but that the latter has simply not done much for Shah Alam.

"He should come down to the field as the election is near. Perhaps he can add schools, as there are no schools in Denai Alam or Setia Alam. Many new housing areas do not have schools," he reportedly said.

However, he said the decision ultimately lies with the Shah Alam constituents and whether Dr Afif is determined to contest the seat.

As for whether he will defend the Shah Alam seat in GE15, Khalid indicated that he is ready to make way for new faces.

He said he has defended Shah Alam for three terms and what he wants for the constituency is a transparent administration.

"If I can contribute towards that, then we’ll see. But at the same time, I see that there are many young people and if they get nominated (as a candidate), I will support them," he reportedly said.