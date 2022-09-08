Hajiji promised that the state would scrutinise the project’s details and take appropriate action if needed. — Bernama pic

KOTA KINABALU, Sept 8 — Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor said that he will look into reports on a controversial silica sand mining and processing project in the northern district of Kudat, famed for its pristine beaches.

Hajiji promised that the state would scrutinise the project’s details and take appropriate action if needed.

“I will ask for a report from the Land and Survey Department director or from the Kudat district. We’ll see how it goes,” said Hajiji when approached by reporters today.

“As of now, I do not have a report or any details, just what was shown on social media. So that’s my current position. But we will see and take appropriate action,” said Hajiji.

He also told reporters that the land being mined was bought over from its private owners for the project.

The project came to light when residents from five villages in the area began to organise a protest, claiming that the long-term mining process would permanently impact the environment.

The five villages — Kampung Bangau, Andab Bangau, Andab Darat, Kimihang and Longgom Kecil around Bangau beach — pleaded with the government to intervene and stop works by China-owned Kibling Solar New Materials (M) Sdn Bhd.

The villagers there rely on the fisheries industry as their main source of income, and small tourism operations that capitalise on the beach’s idyllic surroundings. An online petition “Save Bangau Beach Kudat” has also been launched on change.org to collect signatures from the public. So far, over 8,099 people have signed the petition.

The proposed silica sand processing and solar panel manufacturing plant to be built in Sikuati, Kudat reportedly involves an investment of some RM2 billion and will create up to 2,000 job opportunities, 80 per cent of which are reserved for local workers.