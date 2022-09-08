Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi is seen leaving the Shah Alam High Court September 7, 2022. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 8 — The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) is close to wrapping up its investigations of several high-profile individuals alleged to be on the take in a bookkeeping ledger linked to an ongoing corruption trial involving Umno’s Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.

“We have called almost all the names mentioned in the UKSB ledger. I expect the probe to be completed in the near future,” MACC chief Tan Sri Azam Baki was quoted by news portal Free Malaysia Today as telling a news conference in Putrajaya earlier today.

He was referring to those who allegedly received millions of ringgit in kickbacks from Ultra Kirana Sdn Bhd, a private company that had been awarded a government contract for a foreign visa system when Ahmad Zahid was home minister.

The controversial ledger had been kept by a former UKSB manager who revealed its existence earlier this year while testifying under oath as a prosecution witness in Ahmad Zahid’s trial.

Those named in the ledger include two past prime ministers Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad and Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin as well as former Sabah chief minister Datuk Seri Shafie Apdal, former foreign minister Datuk Seri Anifah Aman, current Defence Minister Hishammuddin Hussein and current Housing and Local Government Minister Datuk Seri Reezal Merican Naina Merican.

All these politicians have publicly denied receiving money from UKSB.