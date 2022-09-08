Tan Sri Azam Baki addresses reporters during a press conference at the Putrajaya International Convention Centre September 8, 2022. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 8 — Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) chief Tan Sri Azam Baki today said more time is required for investigations into the RM9 billion littoral combat ships (LCS) financial scandal.

He told a news conference in Putrajaya that some of the witnesses are abroad and the MACC may summon them, news portal Free Malaysia Today reported.

"We are still investigating. We need to check on that,” he was quoted as saying.

Azam was also asked if the MACC intended to call Minister in the Prime Minister's Department (Special Functions) Datuk Dr Abdul Latiff Ahmad to record his statement for his alleged involvement in the procurement project.

"No comment," he was quoted saying in reply.

MORE TO COME