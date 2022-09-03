Supporters stay outside the house of Argentina's Vice President and former president Cristina Fernandez de Kirchner, after an incident in which a man pointed a gun at her, in Buenos Aires, Argentina September 2, 2022. ― Reuters pic

PUTRAJAYA, Sept 3 ― Malaysia strongly condemns the assassination attempt on Argentina's Vice President Christina Fernandez de Kirchner late Thursday (September 1).

The Malaysian foreign ministry (Wisma Putra) said Malaysia stands in solidarity with the Argentine government and people in rejecting all forms of violence.

“We hope the assailant will be brought to justice immediately,” it said in a statement.

According to international reports, thousands of people have gathered in Argentina’s capital Buenos Aires to show solidarity and support for the vice president, who survived an assassination attempt outside her home.

The show of support yesterday came less than 24 hours after a man attempted to fire a gun at Fernandez de Kirchner, who previously served as the country’s president, at close range amid a crowd of her supporters.

The gunman, who was standing a few steps from the vice president, pulled the trigger on Thursday evening, but the weapon did not fire.

Authorities have yet to determine a motive for the attack, but a suspect ― identified as a 35-year-old Brazilian named Fernando Andres Sabag Montiel ― has been arrested. ― Bernama