Minister of Communications and Multimedia Tan Sri Annuar Musa speaking at the launching ceremony of the Malaysia DE Dagang family cheap sale at Plaza Shah Alam, September 3, 2022. — Bernama pic

SHAH ALAM, Sept 3 — A total of 100,000 local businesses is set to benefit from the ‘Jualan Murah Keluarga Malaysia @ DE Dagang’ ([email protected] Dagang), which was launched today with an expected total gross sales of more than RM1.5 billion via five million online transactions.

Communications and Multimedia Minister Tan Sri Annuar Musa said through the campaign, 17 digital platform partners will offer affordable promotions and incentives to Malaysians from this month until December.

“Malaysians can redeem incentives offered by 17 platform partners including Bizapp, InstanteStore, Jocom, Kravve, Kumoten, Lokein.com, Maybank, Rtist, SiteGiant, Wonderfly and also overseas platforms such as Fave, FoodPanda, Grab, Lazada, OYO Hospitality, Shopee and TikTok.

“This campaign is an effort by the government to help reduce the people’s burden and is in line with the aspirations of the Special Task Force on Jihad Against Inflation, which is to lower the rate of inflation and food prices, especially through the Jualan Murah Keluarga Malaysia programme.”

He said this in a press conference after launching the [email protected] Dagang at Plaza Shah Alam here.

According to Annuar, the campaign is part of the Budget 2022 initiatives and [email protected] Dagang, together with its digital platform partners, will channel RM300 million worth of financial support to local businesses through various e-commerce and e-payment platforms, aimed at improving their sales capabilities and income.

The ministry would see the effectiveness of the campaign over the next four months before taking the next step, he added.

“We will conduct the campaign first, and if the response is good, insya-Allah, there will be an announcement in the upcoming budget session for next year,” he said.

[email protected] Dagang is a continuation of the various programmes that has been launched including ‘Jualan Murah Keluarga Malaysia’, ‘Jualan Murah Rangkaian Koperasi’, and ‘Jualan Murah @ Kampus’ which was launched last month.

Implemented by the Malaysian Digital Economy Corporation (MDEC) together with digital platform partners, the campaign allows people to purchase daily necessities online, such as essential items and retail products, foodstuff and home appliances at reasonable prices, and they can obtain discounts up to 20 per cent or a maximum of RM100 for each transaction. — Bernama