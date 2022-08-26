Surina (centre) said in the 11pm incident, the Proton Wira was heading to Sungai Baru when it veered to the left side of the road before plunging into the sea. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

KANGAR, Aug 26 — A 25-year-old man was killed while his four friends suffered minor injuries after the car they were travelling in skidded and plunged into the sea at Jalan Persiaran Pantai Kuala Perlis-Sungai Baru, Simpang Empat last night.

Perlis police chief Datuk Surina Saad said in the 11pm incident, the Proton Wira was heading to Sungai Baru when it veered to the left side of the road before plunging into the sea.

“The victim, identified as Ahmad Baihaqi Mahamad Shafie, who was sitting in the front passenger seat, was thrown out of the car. He was pronounced dead at the scene,” she said when contacted by Bernama today.

Surina said the victim’s body was sent to Tuanku Fauziah Hospital, Kangar, while his four friends, aged 17 to 24, received outpatient treatment.

“During the incident, it was raining, and investigations founds that there were no brake traces on the road and no other vehicles involved.

“The case is being investigated under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987,” she said. — Bernama