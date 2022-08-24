Ashari said the students, aged 16 to 20, were arrested following a police report lodged by the mother of the victim day before yesterday.. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 24 — The police have arrested 10 students of a vocational college in Wangsa Maju here today over suspicions of assaulting and injuring a fellow student.

Wangsa Maju district police chief Supt Ashari Abu Samah said the students, aged 16 to 20, were arrested following a police report lodged by the mother of the victim day before yesterday.

He said the mother was informed by the dormitory warden that her son was unwell and was brought to Kuala Lumpur Hospital for treatment.

“The victim had informed that he had been beaten by senior students when he was at the dormitory surau.

“The victim sustained injuries to his ribs and hips due to the assault,” he said in a statement tonight, adding that an investigation paper has been opened under Section 147 of the Penal Code for rioting. — Bernmaa