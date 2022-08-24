KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 24 — Former Batu Kawan Umno division leader Datuk Seri Khairuddin Abu Hassan today won his civil suit against the government for his wrongful detention in 2015.

News portal Malaysiakini reported the High Court also awarded him RM300,000 in damages for the 62-day detention under the Security Offences (Special Measures) Act 2012, better known as Sosma.

The government was also ordered to pay RM50,000 as court costs.

Khairuddin had filed the suit in May 2018 claiming that he was wrongfully detained by the authorities on September 18, 2015 under Section 124C of the Penal Code in connection with his reports about the 1Malaysia Development Berhad financial scandal.

He was released only to be rearrested on September 23 the same year, this time under Sosma, allegedly for attempting to sabotage the country’s banking and financial services.

He was later charged under Section 124L of Sosma at the Magistrates’ Court.

In all, Khairuddin was detained for 62 days at the Sungai Buloh Prison.

He was subsequently freed and granted an acquittal when the prosecution dropped all charges on May 12, 2017.

Khairuddin had asserted that his detention and charges were malicious and violated his right to freedom under the Federal Constitution and tarnished his reputation and image as a politician.

He had sued three investigating officers in his case — Wan Aeidil Wan Abdullah, M. Chelliah and Habibi Majinji — former inspector-general of police Tan Sri Khalid Abu Bakar; deputy public prosecutors Masri Mohd Daud and Awang Armadajaya Awang Mahmud; former attorney-general Tan Sri Mohamed Apandi Ali; and the government.