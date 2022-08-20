SIMUNJAN, Aug 20 — Sarawak Premier Tan Sri Abang Johari Openg today approved an allocation of RM70 million to build a much firmer retaining wall to prevent serious riverbank erosion from threatening Simunjan bazaar.

He said he has asked the state Drainage and Irrigation Department (DID) to conduct a comprehensive study so it can withstand the pressure from the strong current, especially during high tides.

“The other day, when I visited Simunjan, the retaining wall, which was built earlier, collapsed and a new one which was under construction, also collapsed,” he said at the opening of the RM1.25 million Simunjan Esplanade here.

He said he asked DID to pile the poles deep into the soil so they can withstand the strong current of Sadong River during high tides.

The premier said millions of funds have been allocated to replace and repair the retaining walls in the past, including RM10 million from Datuk Seri Wan Junaidi Tuankku Jaafar, who was then the federal minister of natural resources and environment, and they all collapsed.

“This time, I have decided to allocate a much bigger allocation of RM70 million,” he said, adding that the retaining wall will be built in three phases, with the first to start its construction six months from now.

He said he will come to Simunjan again to witness the start of the construction.

Abang Johari said he also approved an allocation of RM30 million to build a retaining wall at the nearby Kampung Sageng.

In his speech earlier, Simunjan State Assemblyman Awla Idris appealed to DID and the state government to approve an allocation of RM20 million for the construction of a retaining wall to prevent riverbank erosion at Kampung Sageng Sabal and Kampung Sageng Hulu, RM20 million for the retaining wall at Kampung Tabuan Iban and RM20 million for Kampung Pantong.

“The riverbank erosion in Simunjan, especially near the bazaar, is worrying. Many houses in Kampung Sageng will have to be urgently relocated as they are near to the riverbank and unsafe to live in,” he said.

Over the years, many houses, government buildings as well as shophouses at the old Simunjan bazaar have disappeared into the river due to erosion.

Sadong River is one of the rivers in Sarawak where the phenomena of strong tidal bores occur during high tides.